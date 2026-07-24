Sterlite Technologies consolidated net profit rises 1870.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 87.44% to Rs 1910.00 croreNet profit of Sterlite Technologies rose 1870.00% to Rs 197.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 87.44% to Rs 1910.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1019.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1910.001019.00 87 OPM %20.1612.95 -PBDT342.0090.00 280 PBT257.0013.00 1877 NP197.0010.00 1870
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