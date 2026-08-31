Sterlite Technologies gains after signing $288-million long-term contract

Sterlite Technologies advanced 2.05% to Rs 738 after the company announced that it had signed a long-term contract worth approximately $288 million with a leading hyperscaler.

The agreement involves the allocation of high-density optical fibre cable products to be supplied according to customer specifications during each calendar year from 2027 to 2029. Purchase orders will be released periodically over the contract period.

The agreement also establishes a reciprocal risk-sharing framework, with capped financial liabilities for both parties in the event of demand shortfalls or supply-capacity shortages.

The contract will remain in force for three calendar years, from CY2027 to CY2029, and may be extended by a further two years with the mutual consent of both parties.