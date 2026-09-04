Sterlite Technologies gains momentum with Rs 3,000-crore expansion roadmap

Sterlite Technologies hit the upper circuit of 5% to Rs 750.15 after the company announced a major capacity expansion at its existing manufacturing facility.

The company's board on 3 September 2026 approved capital expenditure and capacity addition in the existing manufacturing facility. The move is aimed at meeting rising global demand for optical fiber cables and connectivity solutions.

Sterlite Technologies plans to increase its installed manufacturing capacity by approximately 50%. The expansion is expected to be completed by the end of FY29.

The company plans to invest around Rs 3,000 crore in the expansion. The investment will be funded through internal accruals and/or debt.

The existing capacity utilisation stands at around 70%. Sterlite Technologies did not disclose its existing installed capacity, citing the commercially sensitive and competitive nature of the information. The company said the proposed expansion will help cater to anticipated growth in demand and strengthen its manufacturing capabilities. The company recently secured a long-term contract worth approximately $288 million with a leading hyperscaler. Under the three-year agreement, the company will supply high-density optical fibre cable products from CY2027 to CY2029, with purchase orders to be released periodically. The contract can be extended by two years with mutual consent. Sterlite Technologies provides end-to-end connectivity solutions for AI-ready infrastructure, FTTx, rural, enterprise and data centre networks. Its customers include data centre and cloud companies, telecom operators, internet service providers and large enterprises.

During its investor meeting on 3 September 2026, Sterlite Technologies unveiled its Lakshya growth roadmap. The company aims to achieve revenue of Rs 20,000 crore by FY29, more than four times the Rs 4,745 crore reported in FY26. It is also targeting an EBITDA margin of over 27% by FY29, compared with 13.2% in FY26. Sterlite Technologies has an open order book of over $2 billion, providing revenue visibility. The company said Q1 FY27 was its strongest quarter ever, with record revenue and profit after tax. Its consolidated net profit surged 1,870% year on year (YoY) to Rs 197 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 10 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations jumped 87.4% YoY to Rs 1,910 crore from Rs 1,019 crore in Q1 FY26.