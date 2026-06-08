Sterlite Technologies hits lower circuit, extends decline to nearly 10% in two sessions

Shares of Sterlite Technologies fell 5% to hit the lower circuit limit at Rs 588.40, extending losses for a second consecutive session amid profit booking following a sharp rally in the stock.

The stock has declined 9.74% over the two trading sessions. Prior to the correction, Sterlite Technologies had surged 61.72% across 11 consecutive sessions.

Despite the pullback, the stock remains up 224.63% over the past three months and has gained 474.33% so far in 2026.

Meanwhile, data from the NSE showed that Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund acquired 36.48 lakh shares, representing a 0.75% equity stake in Sterlite Technologies, through a bulk deal on 05 June 2026. The transaction was executed at a price of Rs 619.07 per share.