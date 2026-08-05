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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sterlite Technologies Ltd Surges 2.96%, BSE Telecommunication index Gains 1.68%

Sterlite Technologies Ltd Surges 2.96%, BSE Telecommunication index Gains 1.68%

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Last Updated : Aug 05 2026 | 10:16 AM IST
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Sterlite Technologies Ltd has added 7.26% over last one month compared to 0.11% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 0.98% rise in the SENSEX

Sterlite Technologies Ltd gained 2.96% today to trade at Rs 623.9. The BSE Telecommunication index is up 1.68% to quote at 3657.34. The index is up 0.11 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bharti Airtel Ltd increased 2.22% and HFCL Ltd added 2.07% on the day. The BSE Telecommunication index went up 27.23 % over last one year compared to the 2.05% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Sterlite Technologies Ltd has added 7.26% over last one month compared to 0.11% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 0.98% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 6218 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.5 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 684.45 on 05 Jun 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 84.65 on 27 Jan 2026.

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First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

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