Sterlite Technologies Ltd Surges 4.99%, BSE Telecommunication index Gains 1.14%

Sterlite Technologies Ltd has added 58.45% over last one month compared to 8.3% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 4.88% rise in the SENSEX

Sterlite Technologies Ltd gained 4.99% today to trade at Rs 294.55. The BSE Telecommunication index is up 1.14% to quote at 3024.63. The index is up 8.3 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Railtel Corporation of India Ltd increased 4.11% and Indus Towers Ltd added 2.78% on the day. The BSE Telecommunication index went up 5.77 % over last one year compared to the 3.8% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Sterlite Technologies Ltd has added 58.45% over last one month compared to 8.3% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 4.88% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 88857 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4.75 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 294.55 on 28 Apr 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 58.51 on 05 May 2025.