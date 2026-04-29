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Sterlite Technologies reports consolidated net profit of Rs 59.00 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 29 2026 | 2:50 PM IST
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Sales rise 36.98% to Rs 1441.00 crore

Net profit of Sterlite Technologies reported to Rs 59.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 40.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 36.98% to Rs 1441.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1052.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 56.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 123.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.74% to Rs 4745.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3996.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1441.001052.00 37 4745.003996.00 19 OPM %13.5311.88 -11.9910.41 - PBDT155.0081.00 91 404.00211.00 91 PBT78.002.00 3800 91.00-105.00 LP NP59.00-40.00 LP 56.00-123.00 LP

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First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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