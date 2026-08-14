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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / STL Global reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.25 crore in the June 2026 quarter

STL Global reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.25 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:56 AM IST
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Sales decline 19.15% to Rs 20.31 crore

Net Loss of STL Global reported to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 19.15% to Rs 20.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 25.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales20.3125.12 -19 OPM %-4.631.07 -PBDT-1.050.14 PL PBT-1.25-0.09 -1289 NP-1.25-0.10 -1150

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:55 AM IST

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