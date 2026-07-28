Home / Markets / Capital Market News / STL Networks reports consolidated net loss of Rs 21.88 crore in the June 2026 quarter

STL Networks reports consolidated net loss of Rs 21.88 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 28 2026 | 2:17 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 7.27% to Rs 176.15 crore

Net Loss of STL Networks reported to Rs 21.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 22.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 7.27% to Rs 176.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 189.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales176.15189.95 -7 OPM %4.702.20 -PBDT-26.22-22.00 -19 PBT-27.25-25.36 -7 NP-21.88-22.42 2

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rossell Techsys consolidated net profit rises 116.36% in the June 2026 quarter

Garment Mantra Lifestyle consolidated net profit rises 12.96% in the June 2026 quarter

Varun Beverages consolidated net profit rises 15.47% in the June 2026 quarter

TTK Prestige consolidated net profit rises 122.79% in the June 2026 quarter

Supreme Industries consolidated net profit rises 38.76% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story