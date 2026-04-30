Stock Alert: Adani Power, Force Motors, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance

ACC, Hindustan Unilever, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Aster DM Healthcare, Bajaj Finserv, Central Bank of India, Capri Global Capital, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Edelweiss Financial Services, Eveready Industries India, Go Fashion (India), Godrej Agrovet, IDBI Bank, Ideaforge Technology, IndiaMART InterMESH, Indus Towers, Kajaria Ceramics, Dr. Lal PathLabs, Laurus Labs, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, National Aluminium Company, Newgen Software Technologies, National Securities Depository, R R Kabel, Smartworks Coworking Spaces, Sona BLW Precision Forgings will declare their results later today.

Stocks to Watch:

Force Motors reported a 35.93% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 278.52 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 434.71 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 8.23% to Rs 2,549.84 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 2,356.01 crore in Q4 FY25.

Bajaj Finance reported a 21.99% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,464.57 crore on an 18.1% jump in total revenue from operations to Rs 21,605.79 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25. Meanwhile, the company announced that Rajiv Bajaj will step down from the board and will not seek re-election at the AGM scheduled on 30 July 2026 and will cease to be a non-executive director upon the conclusion of the AGM. Adani Power (APL) reported a 64.33% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,271.40 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared to Rs 2,599.23 crore recorded in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations remained largely flat at Rs 14,223.09 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026, compared with Rs 14,237.40 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services' consolidated net loss widened to Rs 221.28 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with net loss of Rs 64.77 crore in Q4 FY25. Total income jumped 122.8% YoY to Rs 2,692.25 crore in Q4 FY26. Federal Bank board approved the appointment of Manikandan M who is currently working as deputy vice president -II & Head financial reporting, as chief financial officer with effect from Friday, May 01, 2026. Venkatraman Venkateswaran, who is the current executive director & CFO will be relieved from the role of CFO with effect from the close of business hours on Thursday, April 30, 2026 and continue as executive director of the bank.