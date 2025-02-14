Stock Alert: Afcons Infra, Concord Biotech, Nazara Tech, Deepak Nitrite, United Breweries

Manapurram Finance shares are banned from F&O trading on Friday, 14 February 2025.

Earnings Today:

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail(ABFRL), ADF Foods, Bengal & Assam Company, Borosil Renewables, Centum Electronics, Cupid, Dilip Buildcon, Dish TV India, Easy Trip Planners, Ethos, Genesys International Corporation, Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, GNFC, Hinduja Global Solutions, Hindware Home Innovation will declare their results later today.

Stocks to Watch:

Concord Biotechs consolidated net profit declined 2.1% to Rs 75.92 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 77.57 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales increased 1.4% YoY to Rs 244.22 crore in Q3 FY25.

Nazara Technologies reported 19.1% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 30.68 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 25.77 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales increased 66.9% to Rs 534.69 crore during the quarter ended 31st December 2024.

Also Read

Deepak Nitrites consolidated net profit declined 51.5% to Rs 98.09 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 202.05 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales fell 5.3% to Rs 1903.40 crore from Rs 2009.23 crore in Q3 FY24.

United Breweries reported 55% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 38.40 crore from Rs 85.34 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales rose 9.6% YoY to Rs 2,000.26 crore in the quarter ended 31st December 2024.

Afcons Infrastructures consolidated net profit jumped 35.7% to Rs 148.85 crore on 2.7% increase in net sales to Rs 3,211.10 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Godfrey Phillips consolidated net profit jumped 48.7% to Rs 315.85 crore on 28.2% increase in net sales (excluding excise duty) to Rs 1889.35 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News