Stock Alert: Alkem Lab, PC Jeweller, PG Electroplast, Gulf Oil Lubricants, Axicades Tech

Wipro expanded its partnership with ServiceNow to implement and scale the impact of agentic AI workflows across core enterprise functions such as IT, HR, procurement, and cybersecurity. Under this expanded partnership, Wipro will integrate Wipro Intelligence, its unified suite of AI-powered platforms, solutions, and transformative offerings, with the ServiceNow AI Platform enabling organizations to streamline the initiation, orchestration, and execution of work across enterprise systems.

Alkem Laboratories reported 25.11% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 251.11 crore despite 14.62% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 3,603.32 crore in Q4 March 2026 over Q4 March 2025.

Roto Pumps reported a 55.47% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 5.73 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026, compared with Rs 12.87 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.

PC Jeweller reported 58.06% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 150.33 crore on 32.66% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 927.34 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25. PG Electroplast reported 55.34% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 64.86 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 145.23 crore posted in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations dropped 10.11% YoY to Rs 1,716.67 crore in Q4 FY26. Time Technoplast has reported 20.4% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 131.84 crore on a 14.2% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,676.67 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.