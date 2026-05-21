Stock Alert: Apollo Hospitals, Lenskart Solutions, Metro Brands, Whirlpool of India

Shares of Steel Authority of India and Kaynes Technology India are banned from F&O trading on 21 May 2026.

Earnings to Watch

ITC, LG Electronics India, Life Insurance Corporation of India, FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa), Aurobindo Pharma, Gail (India), Honasa Consumer, Dr Agarwals Health Care, Ashoka Buildcon, Bikaji Foods International, Emami, Engineers India, ICRA, JSW Cement, Max Healthcare Institute, Prestige Estates Projects, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers, Sun TV Network, VA Tech Wabag, Welspun Corp, and WeWork India Management will announce their quarterly earnings today.

Stocks to Watch:

Samvardhana Motherson International reported a 46.24% year-on-year surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,497.14 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 1,023.70 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations increased 9.23% YoY to Rs 34,309.31 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Lenskart Solutions reported an 8.49% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 200.29 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 218.89 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. However, revenue from operations surged 46.62% YoY to Rs 2,515.71 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026. IRB Infrastructure Developers reported a 37.97% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 296.26 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 214.72 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. However, revenue from operations declined 10.34% YoY to Rs 1,927 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026. Apollo Hospitals reported a 35.9% year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 529.3 crore, compared with Rs 389.6 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 18.1% YoY to Rs 6,605.5 crore against Rs 5,592.2 crore in the year-ago period.

Sammaan Capital posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 8,101.4 crore, compared with a loss of Rs 324.04 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations fell 35.6% YoY to Rs 1,357.7 crore against Rs 2,107.4 crore in the year-ago period. Whirlpool of Indias consolidated net profit fell 32.7% year-on-year to Rs 80.2 crore, compared with Rs 119.2 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. However, revenue from operations rose 8.8% YoY to Rs 2,180.8 crore against Rs 2,004.7 crore in the year-ago period. Metro Brands reported a 23.5% year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 117.7 crore, compared with Rs 95.3 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 20.3% YoY to Rs 772.98 crore against Rs 642.8 crore in the year-ago period.

GPT Infraprojects reported a 31.5% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 31.9 crore, compared with Rs 24.2 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 8.9% YoY to Rs 414.7 crore against Rs 380.7 crore in the year-ago period. Bosch reported a 2.7% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 568.5 crore, compared with Rs 553.6 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 13.3% YoY to Rs 5,565.7 crore, against Rs 4,910.6 crore in the year-ago period. JK Lakshmi Cement reported a 29.4% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 124.1 crore, compared with Rs 175.7 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue rose marginally by 0.2% YoY to Rs 1,901.5 crore against Rs 1,897.6 crore in the year-ago period.