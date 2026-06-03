Stock Alert: APSEZ, Infosys, Dhanuka Agritech, Concord Biotech, Mufin Green Finance, Canara Bank

Amber Enterprises India and Kaynes Technology India shares are banned from F&O trading on 3 June 2026.

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) handled cargo volumes of 48.3 million metric tonnes (MMT) in May, marking a 16% year-on-year increase, driven by strong growth across key ports and cargo segments. However, the company's logistics business witnessed a decline, with rail volumes falling 19% year-on-year to 48,170 TEUs during the month.

Infosys said it has expanded its partnership with DNB Bank ASA to strengthen financial-crime prevention and compliance operations.

Dhanuka Agritech said its Rs 70-crore share buyback offer will open on June 4 and close on June 10.

Concord Biotech said it has received US FDA approval for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Mycophenolate Mofetil, used in organ-rejection prophylaxis. The product addresses an estimated US market opportunity of about $30 million. Mufin Green Finance said its board has approved the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) aggregating up to Rs 119 crore on a private placement basis. John Cockerill India said it has secured an order worth about Rs 1,300 crore from JSW Vijayanagar Metallics for the supply and commissioning of two annealing and coating lines. Canara Bank said its board has approved raising up to Rs 8,500 crore through Basel III-compliant bonds during FY27.