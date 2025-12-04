Stock Alert: Asian Granito, Vintage Coffee, Railtel Corp, RVNL

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Shares of Samman Capital are banned from F&O on 4 December 2025.

Stocks To Watch:

Asian Granito India's board approved proposal for acquiring 26% of the paid-up equity share capital of Allomex Steel for total consideration of Rs 26,000

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) has achieved monthly electricity traded volume (excluding TRAS) of 11,409 MU in November25, marking an 17.7% increase on year-on-year basis.

Pace Digitex has received order worth Rs 99.7 crore from Advait Green Energy for LFP Battery energy storage system.

Railtel Corrporation of India has received work order from Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority for the project amounting to Rs 48.77 crore