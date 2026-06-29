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Stock Alert: Aurobindo Pharma, Likhitha Infra, Vikran Engineering, Ashoka Buildcon, Bajaj Healthcare

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Last Updated : Jun 29 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Aurobindo Pharma announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) had completed an inspection at its wholly owned subsidiary, Auroactive Pharma, located in Andhra Pradesh.

Likhitha Infrastructure announced that it has received an order worth approximately Rs 510 crore ($5,40,00,000) from China Petroleum Engineering and Construction Corporation-Abu Dhabi.

Vikran Engineering said that it has accepted a turnkey EPC work order worth Rs 3,517.98 crore from NOPL Solar Projects for the development of a 969 MW AC solar power project across multiple locations in Maharashtra.

Ashoka Buildcon announced that it has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) for a four-lane highway construction project in Guyana.

Info Edge (India) announced that its board has approved the appointment of Himanshu Agarwal as chief financial officer (CFO) for a term of 5 years, effective from 17 September 2026.

Bajaj Healthcare announced that Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has recommended for grant of approval for manufacturing and marketing of Cenobamate Tablets.

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First Published: Jun 29 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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