Stock Alert: Aurobindo Pharma, Likhitha Infra, Vikran Engineering, Ashoka Buildcon, Bajaj Healthcare

Aurobindo Pharma announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) had completed an inspection at its wholly owned subsidiary, Auroactive Pharma, located in Andhra Pradesh.

Likhitha Infrastructure announced that it has received an order worth approximately Rs 510 crore ($5,40,00,000) from China Petroleum Engineering and Construction Corporation-Abu Dhabi.

Vikran Engineering said that it has accepted a turnkey EPC work order worth Rs 3,517.98 crore from NOPL Solar Projects for the development of a 969 MW AC solar power project across multiple locations in Maharashtra.

Ashoka Buildcon announced that it has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) for a four-lane highway construction project in Guyana.