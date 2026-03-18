Stock Alert: Aurobindo Pharma, NHPC, A B Infrabuild, Sasken Technologies, Wipro

Securities in F&O Ban:

Sammaan Capital and Steel Authority of India shares are banned from F&O trading on 18 March 2026.

Stocks to Watch:

Aurobindo Pharma announced that the US FDA has concluded an inspection at its arm, Eugia Pharmas Bhiwadi unit with nine observations and classified the inspection as Official Action Indicated (OAI).

NHPC announced the commencement of commercial operations for the first 250 MW unit of the Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project (SLHP).

A B Infrabuild announced that it has receives a Letter of Acceptance for a project valued at Rs 48 crore.

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Sasken Technologies announced that its board will meet on March 24 to consider various business-related matters.

Wipro announced that the company has partnered with Harness to accelerate AI-native software delivery. Ceigall India announced that its arm, Ceigall Infra Projects, has emerged as the L1 bidder for two tenders in Punjab worth Rs 207 crore. Lokesh Machines announced that it has received an order worth Rs 9.50 crore from Directorate General, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India for Supply of latest SMG (9x19mm Carbine), along with accessories. Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions reported a 1023.98% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 27.65 crore for the quarter ended December 2025, compared to Rs 2.46 crore in the corresponding quarter ended December 2024. The companys sales increased by 13.04% to Rs 422.46 crore in the December 2025 quarter, as against Rs 373.73 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.