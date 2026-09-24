Stock Alert: Avantel, IOL Chem, Concord Biotech,ESAF SFB, NSE

Kaynes Tech, LIC Housing Finance, Manappuram Finance, SAIL barred from F&O trading on 24 September 2026.

New Listing :

National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) will list today on the stock exchange. The offer received bids for 50.58 crore shares as against 8.86 crore shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 5.71 times. The issue opened for bidding on 17 September 2026 and closed on 21 September 2026. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 1,700 and 1,785 per share.

Stocks To Watch:

Avantel received an order from Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses for supply of satellite equipment for total consideration of Rs 177 crore.