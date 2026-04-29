Stock Alert: Bandhan Bank, Motherson Sumi, Fedbank Financial Services, AWL Agri Business

Adani Power, Bajaj Finance, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Mphasis, Vedanta, Cemindia Projects, Federal Bank, Fino Payments Bank, Force Motors, Geojit Financial Services, Granules India, HEG, IIFL Finance, Indegene, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Jana Small Finance Bank, KFin Technologies, MAS Financial Services, MOIL, Navin Fluorine International, RPG Life Sciences, Schaeffler India, Sterlite Technologies, Syngene International, Waaree Energies will declare their Q4 results later today.

Stocks to Watch:

AWL Agri Business reported a 53.5% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 292 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 190 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations increased 18% YoY to Rs 21,465 crore during the quarter, supported by 14% volume growth, driven by strong demand in the edible oil segment and expansion across channels. The company also crossed the Rs 74,000-crore mark in annual revenue in FY26.

Fedbank Financial Services has reported 40.3% jump in net profit to Rs 100.5 crore on 17.5% increase in net total income to Rs 378 crore in Q4 March 2026 over Q4 March 2025. Net interest income (NII), the difference between interest earned and interest expended, rose 22.6% YoY to Rs 342.7 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 279.6 crore in the year-ago period. Bandhan Banks standalone net profit jumped 68% to Rs 530 crore on 3.2% increase in net total income to Rs 3,570 crore in Q4 March 2026 over Q4 March 2025. Net interest income (NII), the difference between interest earned and interest expended, rose 1.4% YoY to Rs 2,800 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 2,760 crore in the year-ago period. Net interest margin (NIM) stood at 6.2% in Q4 FY26, down 46 bps on a yearly basis and down 30 bps sequentially.

Motherson Sumi Wiring India reported a 1.44% increase in net profit to Rs 167.30 crore on a 32.88% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 3,334.62 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25. EBITDA stood at Rs 274 crore in Q4 FY26, registering a growth of 1.1% as compared with Rs 271 crore in Q4 FY25. The company has recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.58 per equity share of face value Rs 1 each for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the companys upcoming annual general meeting. CEAT s consolidated net profit surged over two-fold to Rs 243.85 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 99.49 crore in Q4 FY25. Net sales jumped 23.3% YoY to Rs 4,218.89 crore in Q4 FY26.