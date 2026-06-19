Stock Alert: Bharat Forge, HCL Tech, Diamond Power Infra, ImagicaaWorld Entertainment

Securities in F&O Ban:

Shares of Kaynes Technology India are banned from F&O trading on 19 June 2026.

Stocks to Watch:

Reliance Industries (RIL) will hold its 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on June 19, with investors closely tracking updates on the much-anticipated Jio listing, artificial intelligence initiatives and the companys new energy business.

According to stock exchange filings, the AGM will begin at 2 pm and will be conducted through video conferencing and other audio-visual means. The event is among the most closely followed corporate events in India, with investors looking for key strategic announcements after last years AGM, where Mukesh Ambani outlined initiatives across telecom, AI and digital infrastructure.

Bharat Forges wholly owned defence subsidiary, Kalyani Strategic Systems, has entered into a strategic partnership with AM General, a leading provider of military vehicle and mobile defence capabilities, at the Eurosatory defence exposition. The partnership is aimed at enabling broader allied distribution and positioning the platform as a scalable and exportable artillery solution for partner nations. It targets demand for modern, mobile, and survivable 155mm firepower systems across global defence markets. HCL Technologies has launched the AI Innovation Zone in Chennai to enable enterprises to develop and operationalise Intel-based AI products along with HCLTech AI solutions. The initiative aims to accelerate the shift from experimentation to production-ready and cost-efficient AI deployments, strengthening enterprise adoption of scalable AI technologies.

Amber Enterprises India has entered into a manufacturing collaboration with Oppo Mobiles India. OPPO India, which is a licensed manufacturer of mobile phones for OPPO, OnePlus and Realme brands in India, will partner with Amber Group under this arrangement. As part of the collaboration, Amber Group will undertake manufacturing of mobile phones for these brands, expanding its presence in the electronics manufacturing segment. HDFC Bank has received approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to extend the tenure of Keki Mistry as interim part-time chairman for a further period of three months, up to September 18, 2026, or until the appointment of a regular part-time chairman, whichever is earlier. Separately, the banks Board of Directors has approved the convening of its 32nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) on August 5, which will be held via two-way video conferencing.

ImagicaaWorld Entertainment has been directed by the Irrigation Department of the Government of Maharashtra to stop using water from nearby dams due to low reservoir levels in the region and the prevailing El Ni conditions. Following this directive, the company has temporarily suspended operations at its Imagicaa Water Park in Khopoli, Maharashtra, effective June 19, until water availability conditions improve. Diamond Power Infrastructures board has approved fundraising of up to Rs 2,000 crore through the issuance of equity shares via Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) to Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) in one or more tranches. The company stated that the proceeds will support its capital requirements and it also aims to achieve full compliance with minimum public shareholding (MPS) norms at the earliest.

General Insurance Corporation of India has announced a change in its senior leadership, with Rajesh Laheri, Deputy General Manager, assuming charge as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) effective June 18. Following this transition, V. Balkrishna has ceased to be the CFO and KMP of the company from June 18. However, he will continue to be associated with GIC Re in the role of general manager as part of the senior management team. Hindalco Industries Board of Directors has approved a leadership transition in its copper business. Kapil Agrawal has been appointed as CEO (designate) Copper with effect from November 1, 2026. He will take over as CEO of Copper on March 1, 2027, after the completion of Rohit Pathaks tenure.