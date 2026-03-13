Stock Alert: Biocon, Kalpataru Projects, CESC, Adani Energy Solutions, Avenue Supermarts

Sammaan Capital and Steel Authority of India (SAIL) shares are banned from F&O trading on 13 March 2026.

Stocks to Watch:

Biocon said its subsidiary Biocon Pharma has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for its liraglutide injection, indicated for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus.

Kalpataru Projects International said it has signed a redevelopment project in Andheri West, Mumbai, with a gross development value (GDV) of about Rs 1,400 crore.

CESC said it has incorporated four new wholly owned subsidiaries Purvah Navurja, Purvah Cleantech, Purvah Bikaner-V One Power and Purvah Clean Energy.