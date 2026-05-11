Stock Alert: Birla Corp, Kalyani Steels, MCX, Bajaj Healthcare, Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing, Rain Inds

Result Today:

Abbott India, Anant Raj, Aurionpro Solutions, Canara Bank, Corona Remedies, D B Corp, Fractal Analytics, G R Infraprojects, Heritage Foods, Indian Hotels Company, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, JBM Auto, JSW Energy, JTL Industries, Mold-Tek Packaging, New India Assurance Company, Nuvama Wealth Management, Paradeep Phosphates, PVR Inox, Rossell Techsys, Satin Creditcare Network, Shyam Metalics and Energy, Syrma SGS Technology and UPL will announce their quarterly earnings today.

Stocks to Watch:

Birla Corporation reported a higher consolidated profit for the quarter ended 31 March 2026, supported by record cement sales volumes and improved operational efficiency.

Consolidated profit after tax stood at Rs 294.78 crore in Q4 FY26, up 14.87% from Rs 256.61 crore in Q4 FY25 and surged 458.72% from Rs 52.76 crore in Q3 FY26. Revenue from operations increased 0.75% YoY to Rs 2,836.12 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 2,814.91 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue rose 31.38% sequentially from Rs 2,158.74 crore in Q3 FY26.

Kalyani Steels reported a 10.51% year-on-year fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 71.77 crore on a 11% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 484.39 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25. Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) reported 291% year-on-year (YoY) surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 530 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 135 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 205% YoY to Rs 889 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2026. Bajaj Healthcare reported a standalone net loss of Rs 22.85 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with a net profit of Rs 11.17 crore posted in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations shed 0.91% YoY to Rs 153.05 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 154.47 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company reported an 82.3% YoY surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 21.04 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 11.54 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations increased 10.3% year-on-year to Rs 395.84 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2026. Rain Industries has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 157.86 crore in Q1 2026 as against a net loss of Rs 115.10 crore recorded in Q1 2025. Revenue from operations increased by 20% YoY to Rs 4,520.73 crore during the quarter. Shipping Corporation of India reported a 118.5% YoY rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 404.60 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 185.14 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations increased 14.2% year-on-year to Rs 1,513.21 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Bank of India reported a 14.85% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 3,015.79 crore on 4.3% increase in total income to Rs 22,685.38 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25. Tata Consumer Products reported 21.53% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 419.08 crore on 17.91% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 5,433.62 crore in Q4 March 2026 over Q4 March 2025. Swiggys consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 800 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with loss of Rs 1081 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 44.74% to Rs 6,383 crore in Q4 FY26. Brigade Hotel Ventures announced that it and Marriott International have opened the 218-room Courtyard by Marriott Kochi Infopark, upgrading and rebranding the existing Four Points by Sheraton Kochi Infopark property in Keralas key IT corridor.