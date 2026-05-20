Stock Alert: BPCL, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Trident, Borosil, Karnataka Bank

Shares of Steel Authority of India and Kaynes Technology India are banned from F&O trading on 20 May 2026.

Result Today:

Grasim Industries, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Lenskart Solutions, Ola Electric Mobility, Bosch, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, Eris Lifesciences, HCL Infosystems, Honeywell Automation India, International Gemological Institute, Indiqube Spaces, IRB Infrastructure Developers, JK Lakshmi Cement, Jubilant FoodWorks, Kwality Walls (India), Medplus Health Services, Metro Brands, Samvardhana Motherson International, Saatvik Green Energy, Sammaan Capital, TeamLease Services, and Whirlpool of India will announce their quarterly earnings today.

Stocks to Watch:

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) reported a standalone net profit fell 0.7% to Rs 3,191.5 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 3,214 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 6.7% to Rs 1,18,649.4 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 1,11,179 crore in Q4 FY25.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises reported a consolidated net profit turned into a loss of Rs 102.4 crore in Q4 FY26 from a profit of Rs 188.4 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations declined 7.3% to Rs 2,024.8 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 2,184.1 crore in Q4 FY25. Trident reported a consolidated net profit declined 23.5% to Rs 102 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 133.3 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations fell 12.4% to Rs 1,632.5 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 1,864.3 crore in Q4 FY25. Borosil reported a consolidated net profit slipped 5% to Rs 10.6 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 11.1 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 5.2% to Rs 284.1 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 270.2 crore in Q4 FY25.

Orkla India reported a consolidated net profit surged 108.4% to Rs 73.4 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 35.2 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 5% to Rs 625.8 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 596.2 crore in Q4 FY25. Karnataka Bank reported a standalone net profit jumped 61.7% to Rs 408.2 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 252.4 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Net interest income rose 8% to Rs 843 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 780.7 crore in Q4 FY25. Provisions and contingencies jumped to Rs 90.3 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 31.1 crore in Q4 FY25.

Hatsun Agro Product reported a consolidated net profit soared 18.3% to Rs 50.9 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 43 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations jumped 14.9% to Rs 2,577.6 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 2,242.9 crore in Q4 FY25. PTC India reported a consolidated net profit sank 69.3% to Rs 105.3 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 343.4 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations jumped 33.3% to Rs 3,897.5 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 2,924 crore in Q4 FY25. Dredging Corporation of India standalone net profit stood at Rs 86.9 crore in Q4 FY26 compared to a loss of Rs 24.6 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations zoomed 73.2% to Rs 478.2 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 276.1 crore in Q4 FY25.