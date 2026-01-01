Stock Alert: Canara Bank, NBCC (India), Titagarh Rail Systems, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Time Technoplast

Canara Bank said Hardeep Singh Ahluwalia has been entrusted with the additional charge of managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), effective 1 January 2026, for a period of three months.

NBCC (India) said it has secured multiple construction orders aggregating Rs 383 crore from Canara Bank and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti.

Titagarh Rail Systems said its board has approved a business transfer agreement to transfer its Shipbuilding, Marine and Systems (SMS) business to its arm, Titagarh Naval Systems, in a transaction valued at Rs 114.9 crore, which will be executed in accordance with the terms of the pact.

Dr Reddys Laboratories said its Switzerland-based arm has received a complete response letter (CRL) from the US Food and Drug Administration for the biologics license application of its proposed biosimilar AVT03. Time Technoplast said it has received an order worth Rs 51 crore from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) for the supply of goods. Hyundai Motor India said Unsoo Kim has resigned as managing director (MD) and director of the company, while shareholders have approved the appointment of Tarun Garg as the new managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), effective from 1 January 2026. Utkarsh Small Finance Bank said Pramod Kumar Dubey has resigned from his position as whole-time director (WTD) to pursue other career opportunities.