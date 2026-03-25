Stock Alert: Ceigall India, BPCL, Sanathan Textiles, Welspun Corp, JB Chemicals

Sammaan Capital and SAIL shares are banned from F&O trading on 25 March 2026.

New listing:

In the SME IPO segment, BSE SME Novus Loyalty is set to debut on the stock exchanges today. The public issue was subscribed 1.51 times. The issue opened for bidding on 17 March 2026 and closed on 20 March 2026. The price band of the IPO was fixed at Rs 139146 per share.

Stocks to Watch:

Ceigall India has secured two work orders worth Rs 298 crore from Purvah Green Power, to be executed in Andhra Pradesh. Separately, a Rs 207 crore tender awarded to its subsidiary, Ceigall Infra Projects, by the Punjab Infrastructure Development Board has been cancelled due to administrative reasons.

Sanathan Textiles subsidiary, Sanathan Polycot, has signed a Share Subscription and Shareholders Agreement along with a Power Supply and Consumption Agreement (PSCA) to acquire a 26% stake in Serentica Renewables India 33 Private Limited, a subsidiary of Serentica Renewables India. The investment will help the company source renewable power as a captive consumer for a contracted capacity of 32 MW. Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) announced that NeuEN Green Energy, its 50:50 joint venture with Sembcorp Green Hydrogen India (a wholly owned subsidiary of Sembcorp Industries), has secured a contract to supply 10,000 tonnes per annum (10 KTPA) of green hydrogen to Numaligarh Refinery (NRL). Separately, the company has commissioned its second-generation bioethanol refinery at Bargarh.

Welspun Corp announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Welspun Pipes Inc., USA (WPI), has acquired a 22% stake in East Pipes Integrated Company for Industry (EPIC) from Welspun Mauritius Holdings (WMHL) for SAR 979.90 million. The transaction was executed on the Tadawul Stock Exchange, where EPIC shares are listed. With this, EPIC, previously an associate of WMHL, will now become an associate company of WPI. JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals announced that its shareholders have approved the appointment of Aman Mehta as Managing Director of the company, effective 21 January 2026. Thomas Cook India announced that its board has approved the execution of a supplemental agreement to the Share Subscription-cum-Joint Venture Agreement with Atirath Technologies to invest in their joint venture company, Indian Horizon Marketing Services, for co-developing a Travel AI platform. Thomas Cook India will continue to hold a 50% stake in the joint venture, while the remaining 50% will be held by Atirath Technologies.

Waaree Energies announced that its board has approved an increase in the companys equity stake in its subsidiary, Waaree Transpower, from 64.04% to 75.10%. The board has also approved a capital expenditure of Rs 3,900 crore for setting up a glass manufacturing plant in its wholly owned subsidiary, Waaree Green Glass, with a capacity of 2,500 TPD. The capex will be funded through a mix of debt and internal accruals. NTPC Green Energy announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nxtra Data for the development of renewable energy projects to supply round-the-clock (RTC) renewable power to Nxtra Datacenters across India for captive consumption.

Nitco announced that Bikash Jain has resigned as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Key Managerial Personnel of the company, effective 31 March. TVS Motor Company announced that its board has approved the payment of an interim dividend of Rs 12 per share. Natco Pharma announced that its board has approved a scheme of arrangement between the company and Natco Crop Health Sciences, with an appointed date of 1 October 2026. The board has also approved the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary in Nigeria, to be named Natco Pharma Nigeria, with an investment of up to US$0.1 million. Additionally, the company has approved the liquidation of its Australian subsidiary, Natco Pharma Australia Pty Ltd.