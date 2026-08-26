Stock Alert: Cipla, Varun Beverages, TMPV, United Breweries,Sai Parenterals

Gaja Alternative Asset Management will list on the stock exchanges today. The IPO was subscribed 31.33 times. The offer received bids for 79.35 crore shares as against 2.53 crore shares on offer. The issue opened for bidding on 19 August 2026 and it closed on 21 August 2026.

Stocks To Watch:

Cipla announced that United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has conducted a follow-up current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) inspection at the companys manufacturing facility at Pithampur. The inspection was conducted from 17th August to 25th August 2026. On conclusion of the inspection, the company received seven (7) inspectional observations in Form 483.

Varun Beverages board approved the incorporation of a wholly-owned Indian subsidiary to undertake the business of ready-to-drink, alcoholic beverages and allied products. It also approved the incorporation of a joint venture in Tunisia for the production and distribution of beverages, including carbonated soft drinks, juices, water and dairy products, and appointed Prathmesh Mishra as CEO & Managing Director of the proposed subsidiary. Tata Motors Passenger Vehciles and Tata Communications announced collaboration to power the newly launched Sierra.ev, with in-built 5G cellular connectivity, paving the way for futuristic Software-Defined Vehicles (SDVs). United Breweries part of the HEINEKEN Company, announced the expansion of Heineken Silver across Kerala, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh, building on the brand's strong momentum in markets.