Stock Alert: D Mart, L&T Finance, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, Kernex Microsystems, Dabur India

Avenue Supermarts (D Mart) reported a 18.96% jump in standalone revenue to Rs 17,204.50 crore in Q4 March 2026 compared with Rs 14,462.39 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

L&T Finances retail disbursement climbed 62% to Rs 24,080 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 14,899 crore recorded in Q4 FY25.

HDFC Banks average deposits jumped 12.8% to Rs 28,51,100 crore crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 25,28,000 crore in Q4 FY25.

Bajaj Finances deposits book declined 4% to Rs 68,550 crore as on 31st March 2026, compared with Rs 71,403 crore as on 31st March 2025.

Jammu & Kashmir bank's gross advances jumped 16.83% to Rs 124,986.53 crore as of 31 March 2026, compared with Rs 106,985.49 crore as of 31 March 2025. Kernex Microsystems (India) announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 91.12 crore from Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW), Varanasi. Dabur India said that the companys India FMCG business witnessed sequential recovery in demand and is likely to record high-single digit growth in the quarter ended on 31 March 2026. Vikran Engineering (VEL) said that it has received two major letters of award (LoA) aggregating to Rs 530.80 crore from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. (MSEDCL), a Government of Maharashtra undertaking.