Stock Alert: ESDS Software, Waaree Energies, Sterlite Tech, Inox Green Energy Services

Shares of Kaynes Technology, LIC Housing Finance, Manappuram Finance, SAIL are barred from F&O trading on 25 September 2026.

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ESDS Software Solutions consolidated net profit jumped 36.15% to Rs 18.19 crore on 26.59% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 116.16 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26.

Waaree Energies board approved the scheme of amalgamation of Indosolar with the company. As part of the amalgamation, Balaji Amines will issue one equity share of face value Rs 10 each for every 11 shares held by Indosolar shareholders, in a 1:11 share-swap ratio.

Separately, Waaree Clean Energy Solutions has entered the specialty gases market.