Stock Alert: Exide Inds, Balkirshna Inds, Hindustan Zinc, BPCL, Jubilant Ingrevia

Bandhan Bank, LIC, Manappuram Finance and SAIL barred from fresh F&O positions on 19 August 2026.

New Listing:

Shiprocket will debut on the stock exchanges today. The issue price is set at Rs 97. The IPO of Shiprocket was subscribed 99.38 times. The issue was open between 12 and 14 August 2026. The price band of the IPO was fixed at Rs 92 and Rs 97 per share.

Behari Lal Engineering will debut on the stock exchanges today. The issue price is set at Rs 285. The IPO of Shiprocket was subscribed 108.44 times. The issue was open between 12 and 14 August 2026. The price band of the IPO was fixed at Rs 271 and Rs 285 per share.

Stocks to Watch: Exide Industries infused an additional Rs 1,999 crore into its wholly owned subsidiary, Exide Energy Solutions (EESL), in one or more tranches, to support the establishment of a greenfield multi-gigawatt lithium-ion cell manufacturing facility in India. With this infusion, the total investment in EESL stands at Rs 5,102.23 crore. Balkrishna Industries(BKT) board approved the allotment of 55,000 debentures of face value Rs 1 lakh each, aggregating to Rs 550 crore, through private placement in multiple tranches. Hindustan Zinc announced that it has increased the share of renewable power in its current overall power consumption to 22%, up from approximately 18% in FY26, marking continued progress in its clean energy transition.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation of India (BPCL) announced that its board approved raising funds through secured or unsecured redeemable non-convertible debentures in one or more series or tranches, up to a maximum of 10 tranches, aggregating up to Rs 5,000 crore within one year. Jubilant Ingrevias board approved a binding term sheet with Zettaone Technologies India to acquire a 40% strategic stake in the company. The investment will help Jubilant Ingrevia build an integrated presence in the electronics and semiconductor space, leveraging its manufacturing and customer-centric capabilities in the CDMO segment. Cupids promoter, Aditya Kumar Halwasiya acquired 8.03 lakh shares (0.06%) through the open market. Wth this transaction promoter holding stands at 46.40%.