Stock Alert: GMR Airports, Dhanlaxmi Bank, Yes Bank, HCL Tech

Shares of Kaynes Technology India are banned from F&O trading on 16 June 2026.

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Yes Bank and Northern Arc Capital have entered into a strategic partnership to expand access to credit, scale digital lending and provide debt investment opportunities to customers. The collaboration combines YES Banks balance-sheet strength and digital infrastructure with Northern Arcs underwriting expertise, distribution network and technology platforms to enhance formal credit access across underserved segments in India. The partnership will also enable YES Bank to access diversified credit opportunities through Northern Arcs ecosystem, while offering fixed-income investment products and alternative investment solutions to the banks customers.

Dhanlaxmi Bank's Board of Directors has approved the appointment of Krishnakumar K. as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the bank for a period of three years. He will succeed Kavitha T.A., who has ceased to be the CFO of the bank. The appointment is effective from 15 June 2026. Devyani International has received observation letters with no objection from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for the proposed Scheme of Arrangement between Devyani International and Sapphire Foods. The proposed scheme is subject to the receipt of requisite statutory and regulatory approvals. HCL Technologies has acquired a 10.46% stake in Axonwise Private Limited (Sarvam AI) for Rs 1,427.25 crore. The investment is aimed at strengthening the company's capabilities in the artificial intelligence space and supporting the growth of indigenous AI technologies.

GMR Airports reported a 6.1% year-on-year growth in passenger traffic for May 2026. Domestic passenger traffic increased 7.9%, while international passenger traffic rose 0.4% compared with the corresponding period last year. Aircraft movements also grew 2.3% year-on-year during the month, reflecting continued strength in airport operations and travel demand. Adani Enterprises announced that the Adani Group and Jabil Inc. intend to form a strategic alliance to establish an AI and data center infrastructure manufacturing platform in India. The proposed collaboration aims to strengthen the country's AI ecosystem and support the growing demand for data center and digital infrastructure solutions. Craftsman Automation has launched its Rs 2,000-crore Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) on 15 June 2026. The company has fixed the floor price for the issue at Rs 8,966.13 per equity share. The proceeds from the QIP are expected to be utilized for growth initiatives, capital expenditure, and general corporate purposes.

General Insurance Corporation of India will witness a stake sale by the Government of India through an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 5% equity on 1617 June 2026. The base offer comprises a 2% stake, with an option to additionally divest up to 3% under the oversubscription option. The floor price for the OFS has been fixed at Rs 352 per share. The OFS will open for non-retail investors on 16 June 2026 and for retail investors on 17 June 2026. Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services' Board of Directors has approved the offer and issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) aggregating up to Rs 1,000 crore on a private placement basis.