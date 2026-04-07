Stock Alert: Godrej Consumer Products, IRFC, Aurobindo Pharma, Titagarh Rail Systems, Globus Spirits

Sammaan Capital shares are banned from F&O trading on 7 April 2026.

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Godrej Consumer Products said that it expects double-digit sales growth in its standalone business for the March quarter, while anticipating a 69% cost impact due to elevated crude prices.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) said that it has sanctioned and fully disbursed a Rs 1,000 crore term loan to Maharashtra State Power Generation Company, marking its first major funding transaction of the new financial year as part of its strategy to diversify into power sector financing.

Shyam Metalics and Energy said that its Q4 stainless steel sales rose 22.5% QoQ to 27,287 MT. Carbon steel sales increased 10.5% to 4.5 lakh MT, while sponge iron sales grew 14.9% to 2.1 lakh MT.

CreditAccess Grameen said that its FY26 disbursements grew 24% YoY to Rs 24,860 crore, while its Gross Loan Portfolio (GLP) stood at Rs 29,590 crore. The company added that its digital customer app, Mahi, onboarded 8.4 lakh users during the year. SCI Land and Assets said that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Synergy Marine Group to collaborate on maritime training and research through its Maritime Training Institute (MTI) in Powai, including a new Nautical Studies programme. Aurobindo Pharma said that its arm, CuraTeQ Biologics, has reported positive Phase 3 clinical trial results for its Omalizumab biosimilar (BP11), involving 608 patients across 80 sites. The company added that regulatory filings with the US FDA and EMA are planned by the end of Q2 2026.