Stock Alert: H.G. Infra Eng, Swaraj Engines, ArisInfra Solutions, Just Dial, ICICI Prudential AMC, DCX Systems

Securities in F&O Ban:

Sammaan Capital and Steel Authority of India shares are banned from F&O trading on 15 April 2026.

Result Today:

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, HDB Financial Services, Elecon Engineering Company, Tejas Networks, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure, Lotus Chocolate Company, GTPL Hathway, SPEL Semiconductor, Media Matrix Worldwide, Citi Port Financial Services, Nikki Global Finance and Continental Controls will announce their quarterly earnings today.

IPO Update:

Om Power reported 3.32 times subscription on Day 3

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Om Powers initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 3.32 times overall on Day 3 (as of 5:00 PM), with Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribing 7.06 times, the retail portion at 1.54 times, and Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) at 3.32 times.

Stocks to Watch: H.G. Infra Engineering has secured an order worth Rs 519.33 crore from Mirzapur Thermal Energy (UP) for the execution of civil and railway infrastructure works at its 2x800 MW thermal power project in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh. The Mohali-based diesel engine maker Swaraj Engines reported a 20.12% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 54.56 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 45.42 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 20.18% year-on-year to Rs 545.79 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026. ArisInfra Solutions said that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Capacite Infraprojects for the procurement of construction and building materials worth a minimum aggregate value of Rs 800 crore.

Just Dial reported a 36.54% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 100 crore, despite a 6.23% increase in net revenue to Rs 307.24 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (AMC) reported 10.37% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 763.42 crore on 19.53% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,517.01 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25. DCX Systems has announced that it has secured orders worth Rs 31.64 crore for the manufacture and supply of cable and wire harness assemblies as well as printed circuit board assemblies (PCBAs). Lemon Tree Hotels reported a record year of portfolio expansion in FY 202526, driven by 56 new signings and the opening of 20 hotels, reinforcing its transition toward a disciplined, asset-light growth model. As of 31 March 2026, the companys total portfolio stood at 269 hotels, comprising 131 operational properties and a pipeline of 138 hotels.

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) announced that its board has approved the issuance of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 1:1 to the existing shareholders. Hindustan Zinc said that it has been declared as successful bidder for the Jhandawali Satipura Amalgamated Potash and Halite Block in Rajasthan following participation in the e-auction conducted by the Ministry of Mines, Government of India. Aditya Birla Real Estate said that Birla Estates has recorded a strong response to Phase-4 of Birla Trimaya, generating bookings of approximately Rs 650 crore. RailTel Corporation of India announced that it has secured a work order worth Rs 43.96 crore from the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board.

Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants said that it has secured a contract worth Rs 130 crore from Northern Railway for survey and land acquisition-related works. Eimco Elecon (India) reported a 57.22% year-on-year decline in standalone net profit to Rs 6.36 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2026, compared with Rs 14.87 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. However, revenue from operations rose 4.04% to Rs 66.88 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 64.28 crore in Q4 FY25. Bluspring Enterprises said that Bluspring New Horizon Two has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100% shareholding of LSG Sky Chefs (India) (LSG India), marking its strategic entry into the aviation catering sector.