Stock Alert: Hindustan Zinc, GHV Projects, JSW Infra, Lemon Tree Hotels, Apar Inds

Shares of Kaynes Technology India are banned from F&O trading on 23 June 2026.

Initial Pubic Offer (IPO)

Advit Jewels initial public offering (IPO) will offer 1.19 crore equity shares. The issue opened for subscription on 23 June 2026 and will close on 25 June 2026. The price band has been fixed at Rs 130 to Rs 138 per share.

Waterways Leisure Tourisms IPO also opened for subscription on 23 June 2026 and will close on 25 June 2026. The company has fixed the price band at Rs 769 to Rs 808 per share, with a lot size of 18 shares.

Stocks to Watch: Hindustan Zinc signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Advantek Associates LLP and Aero Ragle Automobiles to explore the adoption of green hydrogen and alternative clean energy solutions across its operations. Through this MoU, Hindustan Zinc is set to pioneer the use of hydrogen fuel for underground mining applications, positioning it to become the only company to deploy this technology in such environments. GHV Projects secured a significant infrastructural sub-contract from GHV India to execute comprehensive engineering and composite works at a major railway coaching complex in West Bengal. Total contract valued at Rs 213 crore. JSW Infrastructures board authorized the opening of the QIP with a floor price of Rs 290.35 per share. The company and the promoter selling shareholder may at its discretion offer a discount of not more than 5% on the floor price.