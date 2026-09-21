Stock Alert: Hy-Tech Engineers, Shilpa Medicare, Hazor Multi-Projects, Apollo Pipes, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

Bandhan Bank, Inox Wind, Manappuram Finance, SAIL are barred from trading in F&O on 21 September 2026.

New Listing:

Manika Plastech will list today on the stock market. The initial public offer (IPO) was subscribed 5.93 times. It was opened from 11 16 September 2026. The price band was fixed between Rs 40-43 per share.

Stocks to Watch:

Hy-Tech Engineers has reported 10.8% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 4.60 crore on a 12.9% increase in revenue to Rs 41.26 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

Shilpa Medicare said the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted a surveillance inspection at Unit VII of its Analytical Services Division in Hyderabad from 16 to 18 September 2026. The inspection concluded with one procedural observation, which was neither a repeat observation nor related to data integrity

Hazoor Multi Projects said that it has has received Work Order from Emerald Haven Life Spaces 3 (EHLS3PL) for a project worth Rs 207.44 crore. The contract is for undertaking RCC Core & Shell works at a residential project located at Pallavaram, Chengalpattu, Chennai. Rossell Techsys said that its board approved a proposal for the issuance of 25.72 lakh fully paid-up equity shares for a total consideration of Rs 299.99 crore, on a private placement basis, to SBI Mutual Fund & SBI Optimal Equity Fund. The said shares would be issued at a price of Rs 1,166 per equity share, which includes a premium of Rs 1,164 per equity share.