Stock Alert: ICICI bank, HDFC bank, Jio Financial Services, Aurobindo Pharma

Sammaan Capital and Steel Authority of India shares are banned from F&O trading on 20 April 2026.

Result Today:

Billionbrains Garage Ventures GROWW, Bank of Maharashtra, PNB Housing Finance, SML Mahindra, Nelco, PNB Gilts, Ugro Capital, Indosolar, Indbank Merchant Banking Services, Jupiter Infomedia, and Navkar Corporation will release quarterly earnings today.

Stocks to Watch:

Jio Financial Services reported a 13.88% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 272.22 crore despite a 106.49% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 1018.51 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Hathway Cables & Datacom reported an 11.33% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 11.33 crore, despite a 6.37% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 545.85 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25. Profit before tax (PBT) tumbled 58.05% YoY to Rs 17.08 crore in the quarter ended 31st March 2026.

Aditya Birla Money reported a 100.97% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 18.73 crore on a 30.51% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 129.79 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25. Yes Bank reported a 44.75% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 1,068.42 crore on a 0.27% increase in total income to Rs 9,381.07 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25. HDFC Bank reported a 9.11% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 19,221.05 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 17,616.14 crore in Q4 FY25. Total income rose marginally to Rs 89,808.90 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 89,487.99 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

ICICI Bank has reported an 8.5% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 13,702 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 12,630 crore in Q4 FY25. Net interest income (NII) increased by 8.4% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 22,979 crore in Q4 FY26. Net interest margin was 4.32% in Q4 FY26 as against 4.41% in Q4 FY25. EMS has emerged as the lowest bidder for two construction projects from UP Jal Nigam (Urban), Varanasi. The estimated order values are approximately Rs 143.79 crore and Rs 64.8 crore. H.G. Infra Engineering has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, H.G. Gobindpur Tangi Highway, as a special purpose vehicle (SPV) to execute a road project worth Rs 1,582.11 crore in Odisha, awarded by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The project entails the construction of a new six-lane, access-controlled Capital Region Ring Road (Package III) from Gobindpur (NH-55) to Tangi near Bandola Toll Plaza (NH-16) in Odisha under the Hybrid Annuity Mode. Dredging Corporation of India has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) for the supply of fuel to its dredging fleet. The agreement, valued at Rs 2,157.07 crore, is for a period of five years and will ensure a steady and reliable fuel supply for DCIs operations across the country. Aurobindo Pharma has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture and market Dextromethorphan Polistirex extended-release oral suspension, 30 mg/5 mL (OTC). This product is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), Delsym extended-release oral suspension, 30 mg/5 mL, of RB Health (US) LLC.