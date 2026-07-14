Stock Alert: ICICI Prudential Asset Management, HCL Tech, PDS, Texmaco Rail, Sun Pharma Advanced Research

Shares of Kaynes Technology India are banned from F&O trading on 14 July 2026.

Result Today:

LT Technology Services, Tata Elxsi, Jindal Saw, Madhya Bharat Agro Products, SG Finserve, Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers, Den Networks, Benares Hotels, Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries, Aditya Birla Money, Dhampur Bio Organics, A2Z Infra Engineering, Viji Finance, Hathway Bhawani Cabletel And Datacom, Sulabh Engineers & Services, Infomedia Press, Daikaffil Chemicals India, Trio Mercantile and Trading, Sanathnagar Enterprises will announce their quarterly earnings today.

Stocks to Watch:

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company's net profit rose 23.10% YoY and 25.45% QoQ to Rs 964.63 crore in Q1 FY27. Total income increased 18.10% YoY and 20.18% QoQ to Rs 1,745.02 crore in the June 2026 quarter.

HCL Technologies' consolidated net profit increased 20.3% year-on-year and 3.0% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 4,624 crore in Q1 FY27. Revenue from operations rose 13.9% YoY and 1.8% QoQ to Rs 34,579 crore. In US dollar terms, revenue stood at $3.65 billion, up 3.0% YoY but down 0.9% QoQ. Constant currency (CC) revenue declined 0.5% QoQ and increased 2.6% YoY. PDS has signed a multi-year sourcing partnership with a French retailer to manage more than $250 million in annual apparel free-on-board (FOB) sourcing volume, effective November 1. Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (SPARC) has appointed Anil Raghavan as its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, effective August 11, 2026.