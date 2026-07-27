Stock Alert: IDFC First Bank, Cyient, Lodha Developers, Bank of Baroda, Dodla Dairy

Result Today:

Bharat Electronics, Coal India, Tata Power Company, Canara Bank, Indus Towers, Coforge, Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO), Godfrey Phillips India, R R Kabel, Sumitomo Chemical India, Capri Global Capital, Tata Chemicals, CCL Products India, Usha Martin, Supreme Petrochem, Gravita India, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank, Gallantt Ispat, Home First Finance Company India, Tilaknagar Industries, Tejas Networks, P N Gadgil Jewellers, NESCO, HMT, JK Paper, Balaji Amines, Senores Pharmaceuticals, Happiest Minds Technologies, Aeroflex Industries, Epigral, Northern Arc Capital, Aurionpro Solutions, Antelopus Selan Energy, Mold-Tek Packaging, Sagar Cements, Digitide Solutions, Bhagyanagar India, Nelcast, Fairchem Organics, Sigachi Industries, IFB Agro Industries, Iris Clothings, Everest Industries, Manba Finance and Emkay Global Financial Services will announce their quarterly earnings today.

Stocks to Watch:

IDFC First Bank has reported 132.4% increase in net profit to Rs 1,075 crore on a 23.36% rise in operating income to Rs 8,282 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

Cyient has reported 90% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 104.1 crore on a 7.7% rise in operating revenue to Rs 2,075.7 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q4 FY26.

Lodha Developers reported 103.36% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,372.1 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 674.7 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations rose 43.1% YoY to Rs 4,996.7 crore in Q1 FY27, reflecting strong execution and sustained demand across its residential portfolio.