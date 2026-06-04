Stock Alert: IEX, JBM Auto, Skipper, NBCC, Texmaco Rail & Engineering, Karnataka Bank

Securities in F&O Ban:

Amber Enterprises India and Kaynes Technology India shares are banned from F&O trading on 4 June 2026.

Stocks to Watch:

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) reported an 18.6% year-on-year increase in electricity traded volume to 12,983 million units (MU) in May. The Day-Ahead Market (DAM) volume rose 25% YoY to 4,417 MU, while Real-Time Market (RTM) volume increased 15.9% to 5,529 MU. The average DAM clearing price stood at ₹4.88 per unit during the month, up 18.3% from a year ago.

JBM Auto said it retained leadership in the electric bus segment with a 49% market share in May. The company sold 157 electric buses during the month, reinforcing its position as one of the key players in India's e-mobility space.

Skipper's board has approved raising up to ₹433 crore through equity issuance, including 92 lakh shares at Rs 470 apiece. The company has also incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, Skipper Transmission & Distribution, in Abu Dhabi. NBCC has secured fresh orders worth Rs 83.2 crore from three entities, including a Rs 40 crore residential construction project from Canara Bank. Jeena Sikho Lifecare announced that its hospital in Bhopal has received accreditation from the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers (NABH). Texmaco Rail & Engineering said its stake in joint venture Touax Texmaco Railcar has declined to 34% from 50% following the issuance of shares by Touax Rail to Trinity Rail.