Shares of Inox Wind, Kaynes Technology India, LIC Housing Finance and SAIL are banned from F&O trading on 4 September 2026.

New Listings:

ESDS Software Solution will list on the stock exchanges today. The IPO was subscribed 135.88 times. The offer received bids for 167.85 crore shares as against 1.23 crore shares on offer. The issue opened for bidding on 28 August 2026 and will close on 1 September 2026.

Priority Jewels will list on the stock exchanges today. The IPO was subscribed 100.45 times. The offer received bids for 32.16 crore shares as against 32.02 lakh shares on offer. The issue opened for bidding on 28 August 2026 and will close on 1 September 2026.

Stocks to Watch: Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) said that electricity traded volume rose 20.2% YoY to 13.94 BU in August 2026, while real-time electricity market volume increased 10.6% YoY to 5.6 BU and day-ahead contingency and term-ahead market traded volume jumped 111.3% YoY to 1,765 MU. Power Grid Corporation of India has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) worth Rs 1,152.49 crore to establish an inter-state transmission system for integration of power from renewable energy projects in Lakadia REZ, Gujarat Phase II (7,500 MW), on a Build, Own, Operate and Transfer (BOOT) basis. The project comprises setting up a new 765/400 kV Lakadia-II substation in Gujarat.

Max Healthcare Institute has approved an additional investment of around Rs 87.87 crore in Kalinga Hospital, a subsidiary, through subscription to equity shares on a rights basis. Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) has emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for a contract worth Rs 404.88 crore from East Coast Railway. Shanthi Gears has appointed Sai Krishna Alluri as Chief Financial Officer with immediate effect. Consequently, Sukanta Kumar Panigrahi has ceased to be the Interim CFO. Ciplas subsidiary Invagen Pharmaceuticals Inc. has entered into a strategic partnership with Qilu Pharmaceutical Co. for the exclusive licensing and supply of QL2107, a biosimilar to Keytruda (pembrolizumab), in the US. Under the agreement, Qilu will be responsible for development, regulatory registration and supply of the product, while Cipla USA Inc. will commercialise the asset in the US.

Cohance Lifesciences has announced two proposed transactions to strengthen its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) strategy, including an additional investment of $13 million in NJ Bio and a controlling investment of $5 million in Aruka Bio. Both transactions will be funded through internal accruals. WeWork India Management has received in-principle approval from the Board to set up a 10 MWp captive solar power plant in Karnataka, aimed at reducing electricity costs, increasing the use of renewable energy and supporting its sustainability objectives. Bharat Forges wholly owned subsidiary Kalyani Strategic Systems (KSSL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with FN Herstal to pursue local manufacturing of small arms, integrated weapon systems and counter-unmanned aerial system (C-UAS) solutions.