Stock Alert: Infosys, Gujarat Alkalies, Tata Capital, Astral, Ratnaveer Precision, Avanti Feeds

Securities in F&O Ban:

Kaynes Technology India shares are banned from F&O trading on 12 June 2026.

New Listing:

Hexagon Nutrition is a nutrition-focused company engaged in the development and manufacturing of micronutrient premixes, wellness and clinical nutrition products, therapeutic formulations, and ready-to-use foods. The company's shares will debut on the stock exchange on today. The public issue was subscribed 53.68 times on day 3. The bids were led by non-institutional investors (161.49 times), QIBs at 19.77 times and retail at 26.85 times.

Stocks to Watch:

Infosys announced that the IT major has entered into a pact with the CMMI Institute for an AI Maturity Framework.

Gujarat Alkalies informed that it has paid Rs 32 crore to successfully acquire a 26% equity stake in Cleanmax Sphere Energy. Tata Capital announced that the NBFC has allotted Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 2,030 crore on a private placement basis. Astral said that its subsidiary will acquire a 60% partnership interest in DSS for a consideration of Rs 39.1 crore. Ratnaveer Precision announced plans to issue equity shares worth Rs 330 crore on a rights basis. Avanti Feeds informed that it will invest Euro 4,00,000 in its Netherlands-based subsidiary. IRCTC announced that the government has appointed Rajneesh Narain as the new Director (Finance) of the company.

Cyient informed that June 17 has been fixed as the record date for its upcoming Rs 720 crore share buyback. PCBL Chemical announced the commissioning of a 20,000 MTPA production line at its Mundra facility, expanding into high-value printing segments to target growing digital and UV printing demand. Edelweiss Financial said that its NCD issue of up to Rs 3,000 crore will close early on June 12 instead of the originally planned June 19 due to strong demand. SBI announced that the government has nominated Sanjay Lohia as a Director on the Central Board of the bank. Hindustan Oil informed that it has halted gas sales from its B-80 field due to necessary asset integrity-related maintenance.

E2E Networks announced that the BSE has approved the listing of shares worth Rs 20.5 crore. Anupam Rasayan informed that it has successfully commercialised ETFA (Ethyl trifluoroacetate) using flow chemistry. Dabur India said that the US FDA issued Import Alert 66-40 for its Silvassa unit. The company clarified that it expects no impact on financials or operations, as the order concerns only a small part of the manufacturing plant that generates insignificant revenue. Domestic products remain unaffected, and the company is engaging with the FDA on preventive action plans. Sagility announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of Careseed LLC for up to $30 million.