Stock Alert: Infosys, HDB Financial Services, ICICI Lombard, Tejas Networks, Tata Communications

Securities in F&O Ban:

Sammaan Capital and Steel Authority of India shares are banned from F&O trading on 16 April 2026.

Result Today:

Wipro, Alok Industries, Angel One, CRISIL, HDFC Asset Management Company, HDFC Life Insurance Company and VST Industries will announce their quarterly earnings today.

Stocks to Watch:

HDB Financial Services delivered a strong Q4 FY26 performance, with earnings growth accelerating on the back of steady loan expansion and improving operating efficiency. On a standalone basis, net profit rose 41.4% YoY and 16.6% QoQ to Rs 751 crore in Q4 FY26, compared to Rs 531 crore in Q4 FY25 and Rs 644 crore in Q3 FY26.

Net interest income increased 21.6% YoY and 5% QoQ to Rs 2,399 crore, compared to Rs 1,973 crore in the year-ago quarter and Rs 2,285 crore in the previous quarter. Net income came in at Rs 2,769 crore, up 19.8% YoY and 4% QoQ. Profit before tax stood at Rs 991 crore in Q4 FY26, rising 44.3% YoY and 17.6% QoQ. ICICI Lombard reported a 40.9% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 718.20 crore in Q4 FY26, compared to Rs 509.59 crore in the same period last year. The companys total income rose 12.2% YoY to Rs 6,856.67 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Tejas Networks reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 211.34 crore in Q4 FY26, compared to a net loss of Rs 71.80 crore in the same period last year. The companys revenue fell 81.6% YoY to Rs 332.39 crore. Tata Communications issued commercial paper worth Rs 400 crore. SAMHI Hotels signed a lease agreement for an approximately 162-room hotel in Noida. Its arm, Samhi Skyline, entered into a long-term agreement with the Ingka Group to develop an upscale hotel in a mixed-use project. City Union Bank opened three new branches across Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, taking its total branch count to 959.