Stock Alert: Infosys, HFCL, Power Mech Projects, Azad Engineering, Trent

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Infosys announced definitive agreements to acquire Optimum Healthcare IT for $465 million and Stratus Global for $95 million. The acquisitions aim to strengthen Infosys capabilities in healthcare and insurance digital transformation segments.

HFCL said its board approved setting up a preform manufacturing facility via its wholly owned subsidiary, HFCL Technologies, with an investment of Rs 580 crore. The move is part of backward integration in its optical fiber cable business.

Azad Engineering has signed an eight-year long-term contract and price agreement with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries for supplying complex hot-section nozzle vane segments of gas turbine engines.

Le Travenues Technology said its bus business, AbhiBus, has partnered with Fleetx to roll out advanced video telematics and driver safety solutions across its operator network. Sula Vineyards has signed a definitive agreement with Mo Hennessy India to acquire Chandons 19-acre estate in Nashik. The facility includes a wine production unit with an annual capacity of 4.5 lakh litres, scalable up to 13 lakh litres. Aurobindo Pharma announced that its subsidiary, CuraTeQ Biologics, has entered into a marketing and distribution agreement with STADA Arzneimittel AG. STADA will commercialize two EMA-approved biosimilars in select European markets, including France and Germany. Bharat Dynamics is establishing two additional manufacturing facilities in Telangana and Uttar Pradesh, aligned with its order book of around Rs 26,000 crore and expected inflows of Rs 15,000 crore in FY27.

Happiest Minds Technologies has entered into a strategic partnership with UnifyApps to help enterprises transition into AI-native organizations using AI OS architecture. NHPC said its board approved a borrowing plan of up to Rs 8,000 crore for FY27 through bonds, term loans, or external commercial borrowings. Reliance Industries denied media reports alleging the purchase of Iranian-origin crude oil, calling them baseless and misleading, and urged verification before publication. Power Mech Projects said that West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited has annulled the tender for the 250 MW Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project at Goaltore, leading to a reduction in the companys order book by Rs 1,563 crore.