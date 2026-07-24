ACC, Tata Consumer Products, Dr Lal Path Labs, Shriram Finance, Laurus Lab, Hindustan Zinc, Jindal Steel, SAIL, Moschip Technologies, SBI Cards Payments Services, SBI Life Insurance Company, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Aaron Industries, Arihant Capital Markets and Automotive Stampings and Assemblies, Atul, Welspun Corp, will declare their Q1 results later today.

Stocks to Watch:

Meesho reported consolidated net loss of Rs 1328.35 crore in Q1 FY27 comapred with Rs 2893.58 crore posted in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations jumped 48.28% YoY to Rs 3,712.81 crore in Q1 FY27.

Infosys reported 8.61% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 7,769 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with Rs 8,501 crore in Q4 FY26. Revenue from operations increased 3.90% QoQ to Rs 48,211 crore in Q1 FY27. The company lowered the upper end of its FY27 constant currency revenue growth guidance to 3%, from 3.5% earlier in Q4 FY26, while retaining the lower end at 1.5% and reaffirming its operating margin guidance of 20%22%.

Interglobe Aviation (Indigo) reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 2,380 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with a net profit of Rs 21,763 crore posted in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations increased 19.9% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 24,584.1 crore in Q1 June 2026. Suryoday Small Finance Bank has reported a net profit of Rs 75.18 crore for Q1 FY27, which is 2.13 times the PAT of Rs 35.28 crore recorded in Q1 FY26. Total income for the period under added up to Rs 770.22 crore, up 27.6% YoY. Cyient reported 89.96% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 104.1 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with Rs 54.8 crore posted in Q4 FY26. Revenue from operations increased 7.72% QoQ to Rs 2075.7 crore in Q1 FY27.