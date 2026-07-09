Stock Alert: IRB Infra, S H Kelkar, Tata Steel, Phoenix Mills, SBI

IRB Infrastructure Developers' toll collection jumped 28% to Rs 808 crore inJune 2026 compared with Rs 631 crore in June 2025.

S H Kelkar and Companys consolidated revenue grew 13.7% YoY to Rs 660 crore in Q1 FY27. As of June 30, 2026, net debt stood at approximately Rs 864 crore.

Tata Steels crude steel production jumped 11% YoY to 5.82 million tons in Q1 FY27. Deliveries increased 9% YoY to 5.17 million tons in Q1 FY27.

Phoenix Mills retail consumption stood at Rs 4,727 crore in Q1 FY27, up 32% YoY. Residential sales stood at Rs 64 crore and collections at Rs 51 crore in Q1 FY27.