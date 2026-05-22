Stock Alert: ITC, Honasa Consumer, Aurobindo Pharma, Nykaa, Welspun Corp

Shares of Steel Authority of India and Kaynes Technology India are banned from F&O trading on 22 May 2026.

Results Today:

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Eicher Motors, Hindalco Industries, Colgate Palmolive (India), All Time Plastics, Fortis Healthcare, HG Infra Engineering, Info Edge (India), Narayana Hrudayalaya, NTPC Green Energy, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, TVS Electronics, Unichem Laboratories, Vikran Engineering, and Yatra Online will announce their quarterly earnings today.

Results on May 23:

NTPC, Divis Laboratories, Anupam Rasayan India, India Pesticides, JK Cement, Rainbow Children's Medicare, and Sai Parenterals will release their quarterly results on May 23.

Stocks to Watch:

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ITC reported a 72.68% year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,387.97 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2026, compared with Rs 19,727.37 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year. Net sales (excluding excise duty) declined 5.04% YoY to Rs 17,628.89 crore during the quarter under review.

Max Healthcare Institute reported a 7.27% increase in net profit to Rs 342.22 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2026, compared with Rs 319 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 12.20% YoY to Rs 2,142.89 crore during the quarter. Honasa Consumer reported a 177% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 69.2 crore from Rs 25 crore, while revenue increased 23.1% to Rs 657 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25. Aurobindo Pharma reported a 2% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 921.3 crore from Rs 903.5 crore, while revenue rose 5.6% to Rs 8,853.3 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

GAIL (India) reported a 38.4% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 1,262.2 crore on a 2.6% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 34,772.5 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25. GMM Pfaudler reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 17.2 crore against a loss of Rs 27 crore in the same quarter last year, while revenue rose 17% to Rs 943.6 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25. LG Electronics India reported an 8.2% decline in net profit to Rs 692.7 crore from Rs 754.5 crore, while revenue increased 8.1% to Rs 8,053.6 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa) reported a 286.5% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 78.4 crore from Rs 20.3 crore, while revenue rose 28.4% to Rs 2,648.2 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25. Welspun Corp reported a 47% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 370.4 crore from Rs 698.3 crore, while revenue increased 9.9% to Rs 4,312.6 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25. Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers reported a 157.7% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 186.7 crore from Rs 72.5 crore, while revenue rose 49.6% to Rs 5,580.6 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.