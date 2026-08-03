Stock Alert: ITC, Tata Motors CV, Maruti Suzuki India, SML Mahindra, Divi's Lab

DLF, Escorts Kubota, Jindal Stainless, and Torrent Power, UPL, Ather Energy, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), Mobikwik, and SBI Funds Management, CAMS, KEI Industries GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, Nazara Technologies and Great Eastern Shipping Company will declare their results later today.

Stocks to Watch:

ITC reported weaker Q1 FY27 earnings as record taxation on cigarettes weighed on its core cash-generating business, while the ongoing conflict in West Asia weighed on agri business exports. The company's consolidated profit after tax before exceptional income stood at Rs 4,082.32 crore in Q1 FY27, down 22.16% YoY. Net sales declined 11.1% YoY to Rs 19,000.89 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026. Gross revenue, however, increased 27.8% YoY to Rs 29,409.82 crore.

Maruti Suzuki India reported record quarterly sales volume in Q1 FY27, but higher commodity prices and adverse foreign exchange movements weighed on profitability. The company's standalone profit after tax declined 10.8% YoY and 6.6% QoQ to Rs 3,352.10 crore in Q1 FY27. Net sales increased 36.4% YoY but declined 0.2% QoQ to Rs 49,959.10 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026. SML Mahindra said that it had sold 1,603 units in July 2026, registering a growth of 12% from 1,427 units sold in the same period last year. The company's cargo vehicle sales declined 7% YoY to 417 units, while passenger vehicle sales rose 21% YoY to 1,186 units from 978 units in the year-ago period.

Escorts Kubota reported a 22.0% year-on-year increase in tractor sales for July 2026, with total volumes rising to 8,731 units compared with 7,154 units in July 2025. Domestic tractor sales stood at 8,194 units in July 2026, registering a growth of 23.7% compared with 6,624 units sold in July 2025. Export tractor sales rose 1.3% year on year to 537 units in July 2026, up from 530 units in July 2025. For the period from April to July 2026, total tractor sales aggregated to 45,593 units, registering a growth of 20.8% from 37,735 units sold in the corresponding period last year.

Divi's Laboratories reported a 65.50% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 902 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026, compared with Rs 545 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations grew 27.80% YoY to Rs 3,080 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 2,410 crore in Q1 FY26. Tata Motors reported a 37% year-on-year (YoY) increase in total commercial vehicle (CV) sales to 39,641 units in July 2026, compared with 28,956 units sold in the same month last year. Domestic commercial vehicle sales rose 28% YoY to 33,876 units in July 2026 from 26,432 units in July 2025, while international business more than doubled, surging 128% YoY to 5,765 units from 2,524 units.