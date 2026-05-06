Stock Alert: J&K Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Coforge, SRF, United Breweries, Hero MotoCorp

Q4 Results to Watch:

Bajaj Auto, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Polycab India, Godrej Consumer Products, Meesho, Shree Cements, PB Fintech, One 97 Communications, Radico Khaitan, Blue Star, Hexaware Technologies, CESC, KPIT Technologies, Brigade Enterprises, Aditya Birla Real Estate, Kansai Nerolac Paints, Firstsource Solutions, Aptus Value Housing Finance India, Home First Finance Company India, South Indian Bank, Garware Hi-Tech Films, Birlasoft, KPI Green Energy, Avalon Technologies, Arvind Fashions Limited, Raymond Lifestyle, Capillary Technologies India, eMudhra, Greaves Cotton, Muthoot Microfin, R Systems International, Rane Madras, Vimta Labs, Apcotex Industries, Sula Vineyards, Bharat Seats, Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries, BMW Industries Limited, PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery, RSWM, Fairchem Organics, Snowman Logistics, Pajson Agro India, Akme Fintrade India, JTL Defence, Regency Fincorp, Game Changers Texfab, Apex Ecotech, Parshva Enterprises, Hindustan Hardy, Panasonic Carbon India, Cinevista, Indus Finance, Viji Finance, EMA India, Spinaroo Commercial, Rajnish Retail, Cyber Media India, Tanfac Industries, Asia Capital, Unipro Technologies and Vikalp Securities are all scheduled to declare their results later today.

Stocks to Watch:

Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) Bank reported a 36.48% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 797.80 crore despite 2.28% decline in total income to Rs 3531.06 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) reported a 3.12% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,325.60 crore on 11.25% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 82,762.16 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Coforge reported a 144.72% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 612.3 crore on 5.17% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 4450.4 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q3 FY26.

Poonawalla Fincorp reported net profit of Rs 254.8 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25, compared to Rs 62.3 crore in the same period last year, while total income rose 80.7% to Rs 2,120 crore versus Rs 1,173 crore.