Stock Alert: JSW Infra, Ideaforge Tech, Uno Minda, Orchid Pharma

JSW Infrastructures wholly owned subsidiary JSW Jatadhar Marine Services entered into a novation agreement with JSW Utkal Steel for the development of the captive jetty at Jatadhar Muhan, Odisha.

Ideaforge Technology launced the qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue and fixed the floor price at Rs 835.86 per share. The company may offer a discount of up to 5% to the floor price.

Uno Mindas board approved its entry into the four-wheeler passenger vehicle seating systems segment through JV Uno Minda Tachi-S Seating. The company will set up a greenfield manufacturing facility in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar with an investment of around Rs. 320 crore.