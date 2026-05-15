Stock Alert: JSW Steel, Dilip Buildcon, IRFC, Apollo Tyres, LT Foods, Tata Motors PV

Securities in F&O Ban:

Steel Authority of India and Kaynes Technology India are banned from F&O trading on 15 May 2026.

Fuel Hike

Petrol and diesel prices were increased across India on Friday with immediate effect, as oil marketing companies raised rates by up to Rs 3 per litre due to continued fluctuations in global crude oil prices.

In Delhi, petrol prices went up by Rs 3 to Rs 97.77 per litre, while diesel now costs Rs 90.67 per litre.

Among the metro cities, Kolkata saw the highest increase in petrol prices, rising by Rs 3.29 to Rs 108.74 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol prices increased by Rs 3.14 to Rs 106.68 per litre, while Chennai recorded a hike of Rs 2.83, taking the rate to Rs 103.67 per litre.

Diesel prices also rose across major cities. In Kolkata, diesel now costs Rs 95.13 per litre after a Rs 3.11 hike. Mumbai saw diesel prices increase by Rs 3.11 to Rs 93.14 per litre, while Chennai recorded a Rs 2.86 rise, taking diesel prices to Rs 95.25 per litre. LNG prices were also raised by Rs 2 per kg. The hike comes amid a sharp rise in wholesale fuel inflation in April, driven by higher prices of crude oil, natural gas, petrol, diesel, and LPG. Result Today: Aether Industries, Amber Enterprises India, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Arvind, Azad Engineering, Bajaj Electricals, Balmer Lawrie & Company, Balrampur Chini Mills, Cochin Shipyard, Cupid, Deepak Nitrite, Devyani International, Fineotex Chemical, Fusion Finance, Gland Pharma, Godfrey Phillips India, Gokul Agro Resources, Greenpanel Industries, Hindustan Copper, Jain Irrigation Systems, Jupiter Life Line Hospitals, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, NCC, NHPC, PDS, Power Grid Corporation of India, Premier Energies, Rane Holdings, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes, Steel Authority of India, S H Kelkar and Company, SJVN, Solara Active Pharma Sciences, Solar Industries India, Somany Ceramics, Symphony, Tata Steel, Thangamayil Jewellery, Triveni Engineering & Industries, VIP Industries, VST Tillers Tractors

Stocks to Watch: JSW Steel reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 16,370 crore in Q4 FY26, marking a sharp 989.15% increase compared with Rs 1,503 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 14.19% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 51,180 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2026. Dilip Buildcon reported a 63.67% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 62.05 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 170.83 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations also fell 25.71% YoY to Rs 2,299.80 crore in the March 2026 quarter. Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) posted a standalone net profit of Rs 1,684 crore in Q4 FY26, marginally higher by 0.14% from Rs 1,682 crore in the same quarter last year. Total revenue from operations increased 9.12% YoY to Rs 7,335.75 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Apollo Tyres reported a 241.76% YoY jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 630.97 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 184.62 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations grew 14.19% YoY to Rs 7,335.67 crore in the March 2026 quarter. LT Foods reported a 15.5% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 136 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 161 crore in Q4 FY25. However, revenue from operations rose 30.4% YoY to Rs 2,907 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2026. Tata Motors reported a 31.7% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,783 crore in Q4 FY26, against Rs 8,470 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue increased 7.2% YoY to Rs 1.05 lakh crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.