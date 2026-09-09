Stock Alert: KP Energy, Bank of Baroda, Innovision, TCS, CSB Bank

Shares of Inox Wind, Kaynes Technology, LIC Housing Finance, SAIL and Manappuram Finance barred from fresh F&O positions on 9 September 2026.

Stocks to Watch:

NMDC hiked the price of lump ore (65.5%, 10-40mm) by Rs 150 per tonne to Rs 5,400 per tonne, effective 9 September 2026. The price of fines (64%, -10 mm) remained unchanged at Rs 4,500 per tonne.

KP Energy has received a Letter of Intent (LOI) from Emmvee Energy for setting up a wind-solar hybrid power project under the group captive route. The proposed project entails 21 MW of Wind capacity along with 21 MWp of Solar capacity, taking the total project size to 42 MW.

Bank of Baroda proposing to divest upto 76,90,375 equity shares, being equivalent to 35% of the shares held by the Bank in National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), by way of offer for sale through initial public offering, subject to all regulatory approvals. Innovision secured two NHAI contracts through competitive bidding for user fee collection at IDTL A and IDTL B fee plazas on the six-lane IndoreDewas section of NH-3 and the Pachwara fee plaza on NH-39 in Madhya Pradesh. The contracts also include maintenance of adjacent toilet blocks and replenishment of consumables, strengthening the companys order book and providing revenue visibility.

Enviro Infra Engineers step-down subsidiary, Suyog Urja awarded a contract for execution of EPC Turnkey works for development of 180 MW NTPC Wind Power Project at Parli, Maharashtra. The contract is valued at Rs 189.99 crore. Great Eastern (GE) Shipping Company has contracted to buy a secondhand Kamsarmax Dry Bulk carrier of about 81,609 dwt. The 2019 built vessel is expected to join the Companys fleet in Q3 FY27. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has won a bid worth Rs 122.6 crore to implement the next phase of the Odisha State Workflow Automation System (OSWAS 3.0), extending its partnership with the Government of Odisha by around 6 years. Powered by TCS DigiBOLTTM, the governance platform will combine workflow automation, integration, analytics, security, and AI-enabled capabilities on a common digital foundation.